Estonian racing driver Paul Aron escaped unhurt after crashing out at Turn 3 during a chaotic, red-flag-strewn second day of Formula E preseason testing near Madrid on Wednesday.

Stepping in at short notice to drive the new Gen4 car for Fortescue Zero Racing alongside Briton Dan Ticktum, the 22-year-old became the first casualty of a session repeatedly halted by crashes and mechanical stoppages at the famous Jarama Circuit.

The Estonian's off-track excursion came just 20 minutes into Wednesday morning's dry session. While he was uninjured, RacingNews365 reported, the impact ended his running for the morning and left him bottom of the day's time-sheets at 1:38.008. He had previously posted the 15th-fastest time in Monday's opening test.

Turn 3 proved a recurring flash-point as drivers wrestled with Formula E's new Gen4 cars — triggering five red flags on Wednesday (12 for the week) that included a heavy crash for 2023 champion Jake Dennis — while Mahindra's Edoardo Mortara and Citroën's Jean-Éric Vergne topped the day's two sessions.

Testing in Madrid concludes on Friday.

Aron currently serves as a test and reserve driver for the Enstone-based BWT Alpine F1 Team, having stepped up to the role after finishing third overall in the 2024 FIA Formula 2 Championship with Hitech Pulse-Eight.

Earlier in the 2026 Formula 1 season, the Tallinn native made official Friday first-practice appearances for Alpine at both the Hungarian Grand Prix in July — deputizing for Franco Colapinto — and the Italian Grand Prix at Monza in September, where he filled in for Pierre Gasly.

No Estonian has yet raced full-time in Formula 1, while Aron has increasingly been linked with a full-time Formula E race seat for the 2027 season, with both Fortescue Zero Racing and Cupra Kiro reportedly in the mix.

Paul Aron is the younger brother of former racing driver Ralf Aron, 28, who won the 2015 Italian Formula 4 Championship and finished as runner-up in the 2018 Macau Grand Prix before transitioning into motorsport management.

Formula E is the world's premier all-electric, single-seater motorsport championship, often dubbed the electric counterpart to Formula 1.

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