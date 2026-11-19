The senior men's national football team has climbed five places to 117th in the latest FIFA men's world rankings.

This follows a brace of international victories this month, in the UEFA Nations League competition which has led the team to the B-League playoffs.

Wins over Luxembourg (1-0) and Bulgaria (2-1) in the space of a few days, amassing 17.46 ranking points across the two matches. The rise prolongs a steady upward trajectory for manager Jürgen Henn's men, who began the calendar year in 130th place before advancing from 127th to 122nd after earning 16.47 points across four fixtures in the previous international window.

The latest points haul lifted Estonia past North Korea, Sudan, Mauritania, Kazakhstan and Rwanda — the latter having handed Estonia its sole defeat of 2026 when the sides met in the spring. Estonia's November opponents, Bulgaria and Luxembourg, are still a little ahead in the FIFA rankings, however, sitting 93rd and 103rd, respectively.

In Europe alone, Estonia currently ranks 43rd among the UEFA member nations.

Globally, reigning European and world champions Spain hold the top spot despite a recent loss to fourth-ranked England. World Cup runners up and previous champions Argentina are second, France third. Following a string of wins, Morocco has moved up to an all-time high of fifth, overtaking football stalwarts Portugal and Brazil in the process. The North African nation is co-hosting the 2030 World Cup finals.

The 2026-27 UEFA Nations League knockout stage and play-off draw takes place in Nyon, Switzerland tomorrow, Friday.

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