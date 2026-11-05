Estonia's Tallinna FC Flora in UEFA Youth League giant-slaying win over Chelsea

This means they are through to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Youth League, having won the tie 5:4 on aggregate.

Trailing three times in the match, Flora equalized through Sander Alamaa, Marten Kukkonen and an Alamaa penalty after 14-year-old Denis Zotov was brought down in the box.

The first leg in Tallinn last week had finished 2:2, with Alamaa scoring both Flora goals as Chelsea finished with nine men after two sendings-off.

This time around, Chelsea started fast. After just a minute and a half, striker Chizaram Ezenwata won an aerial duel in Flora's box and midfielder Mathis Eboue finished low to put the hosts ahead.

Midfielder Alamaa, who scored twice in Tallinn, robbed Chelsea's left-back on 17 minutes and finished the resulting solo run to level. Chelsea began the second half strongly and went ahead again exactly a minute after the restart through attacking midfielder Ibrahim Rabbaj.

This time Flora needed seven minutes to respond: good link-up down the left ended with Alamaa's cross being turned in from inside the box by midfielder Kukkonen.

On 76 minutes Flora won the ball back in Chelsea's half. Alamaa played in Zotov, who was brought down in the area, and Alamaa converted the penalty with composure.

Chelsea could not find a late goal to tie things up, and Flora progressed 5:4 on aggregate.

The Tallinn club's youngsters will continue in the third and final qualifying round of the UEFA Youth League, where they will face the winner of the clash between Irish club St. Patricks and Lithuania's Žalgiris Vilnius.

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