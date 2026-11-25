Estonian composition, experimental music and sound art feature prominently at a major festival taking place in the northern English city of Huddersfield.

This is the 49th time the Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival (hcmf//) has been run and the Estonian participation follows that at last year's event.

The Estonian focus program this time around continues this weekend with performances by Katariin Raska, Villem Jahu and the Ensemble for New Music Tallinn, alongside the U.K. premiere of composer Liisa Hirsch's piece Liiv's "Code".

Double bassist and experimental musician Kris Kuldkepp already took the stage during the festival's opening weekend, which also saw Canadian string quartet Quatuor Bozzini perform Gregor Kulla's whatevergirl and an Estonian reception held on opening day.

Festivalgoers will also be able to experience an electro-acoustic journey back to the early days of Estonian contemporary music aboard artist Raul Keller's Stuudio Tallinn 1965 bus over the coming weekend.

Estonia's cultural attaché in the U.K. Marika Goldman said the country's strong presence at the festival is the result of years of dedicated work and earned trust.

"It is also recognition for our creators and performers, whose work speaks for itself in the European cultural space. The best outcome of cultural diplomacy is when cooperation grows out of trust and quality," Goldman explained.

Full Estonian program this coming weekend:

Friday, November 27 at 3 p.m. — Hayley Suviste's short film Untitled, Phipps Hall

Friday, November 27at 9:30 p.m. — Katariin Raska (Estonian bagpipe) and Villem Jahu (electronics), Bates Mill Blending Shed

Saturday, Novmber 28 at 7:30 p.m. — Ensemble for New Music Tallinn, St Paul's Hall (including the U.K. premiere of Liisa Hirsch's Liiv's "Code")

The festival runs through to Sunday.

The showcase stems from a June 2024 cooperation agreement signed between the Estonian Contemporary Music Center and the West Yorkshire festival — one of the largest of its kind in the world — as part of a broader cultural exchange deal between Estonia and the U.K. The partnership launched in 2025 with performances by noted Estonian artists including Tuulikki Bartosik, Mingo Rajandi, and the Estonian Electronic Music Society Ensemble (EMA), alongside a tribute marking composer Arvo Pärt's 90th birthday. Beyond boosting the international export of Estonian contemporary music, the multi-year agreement also creates opportunities for British artists to perform and collaborate in Estonia.

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