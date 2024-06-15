Estonia signs cooperation agreement with Huddersfield contemporary music festival

The Estonia-UK contemporary music cooperation agreement being signed.
The Estonia-UK contemporary music cooperation agreement being signed. Source: Ministry of Culture.
Cultural institutions in Estonia and the United Kingdom have inked a deal which will deepen cooperation between the two countries.

The Contemporary Music Center has signed an agreement with the Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival (hcmf//), one of the largest festivals of its kind and based in the West Yorkshire town of the same name.

Taavi Kerikmäe, head of the Estonian Contemporary Music Center, said: "This is a unique situation – we can connect the best of Estonian contemporary music with this network of top players in the world."

"This is a huge creative boost for everyone involved, and it's also a direct investment that enhances the export of Estonian contemporary music," Kerikmäe continued via a press release.

From 2025, the collaboration will give Estonian composers and musicians the opportunity to develop networks, create new partnerships, and present their works on the international stage.

In turn, British artists will get the chance to perform for Estonian audiences and collaborate with their Estonian counterparts too.

Ivo Lille, music advisor at the Ministry of Culture, said: "This cooperation agreement we are signing is a sign of long-term and purposeful work in the internationalization of culture, further strengthening the cooperation and cultural exchange between Estonia and the U.K."

hcmf// Artistic Director Graham McKenzie said: "This exciting collaboration has been in the works for some time and will bring a rich and diverse selection of Estonian artists to the U.K., who work in all genres of new music, while also creating new opportunities for British artists to present their work in Estonia."

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

