Expert: Proposed UK alternative to military service may work in Estonia too

Javelin missile system being used in EDF conscript training.
Javelin missile system being used in EDF conscript training. Source: Ardi Hallismaa
A proposal by incumbent British Prime Minsiter Rishi Sunak to introduce an alternative type of civilian service alongside military conscription may have some scope in Estonia too, one expert wrote in daily Postimees.

Erkki Koort, security expert at the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences (Sisekaitseakadeemia) looked at why alternative service may be beneficial for Estonia, also drawing on the experience in Ukraine, which has shown that society cannot be sustained in a crisis through military means alone – a comprehensive approach is needed, and this can be supported by alternative service.

Koort argued that full-scale war has been ongoing in Ukraine for nearly three years now, providing an opportunity and time to learn, and while the focus so far has mainly on aspects related to purchasing shells and other means of military defense, this neglects other areas, including even on actual military equipment such as radar, to detect enemy artillery.

The experience in Ukraine demonstrates that society cannot be sustained in a crisis through military means alone, which requires a comprehensive approach, which in turn can be supported by alternative service, Koort continued.

Koort noted a recent article by Juhan Kivirähk wrote an excellent article on the shortcomings of comprehensive national defense.

The original Postimees English article is here.

Prime Minister of the U.K. Rishi Sunak and his party, facing a general election on July 4, have set out a plan which would require 18-year-olds to partake in a form of national service, which could take the form of both military and related areas – including in cyber security – and also non-combatant volunteering positions with critical infrastructure areas such as with the health service and the emergency services.

Sunak has said the scheme would promote a "shared sense of purpose among our young people and a renewed sense of pride in our country," the BBC reports.

In another era, the U.K. had compulsory military national service for males – university students were exempt – from the immediate aftermath of World War Two up until the early 1960s, an experience which characterized an entire age group and demographic for many years thereafter.

Estonia has had conscription in place since the restoration of independence in 1991, usually to either 8-month or 11-month terms. Exemptions include those on university students and conscientious objectors, and the air force does not take on conscripts. Once completing conscription, individuals are placed on reserve lists and liable for annual training exercises such as the recently completed Spring Storm.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

