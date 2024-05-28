UK snap election came as a surprise

ETV foreign affairs show "Välisilm" explored the motivations and potential outcomes of the recently announced General Election in the United Kingdom.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last week called for an early general election for July 4.

"Välisilm" reported that chaos and confusion have marked much of the long Conservative Party's tenure in office, now past the 14 year-mark.

Both Brexit and the frequent changes in prime minister since 2010 have led to instability, "Välisilm" claimed, adding that the current incumbent has managed to steer a sometimes directionless ship back on to a more even keel.

Some experts consider the snap elections call a tactical move, with even the seasons taken into account – elections are supposedly easier for the ruling party to win in summer, than they are in the autumn or winter.

However, the benefits of this tactic are seen as minor compared to the damage the Conservatives have caused themselves by staying in power for too long, four years short of the length of time the party was in government, 1979-1997 first under Margaret Thatcher and then John Major.

"Välisilm" found that over time, the Conservatives' voter base has been eroded, which has the effect of even small mistakes by them getting magnified, in the eyes of the electorate.

Another factor is the upcoming European Football Championships, which two of the four home nations – namely Scotland and England – have qualified for, and which may contribute to a lower-than-usual turnout, again something which may benefit the Conservatives.

Sunak has, "Välisilm" reported, been left holding the baton of the 14 year legacy, even as the situation for British citizens has, according to Sunak's own campaign speeches, improved on several fronts during his premiership.

Speaking before the party faithful, he said: "We have delivered on my first priority to drive inflation back to normal. We've shown the country that it is only this Conservative party that can deliver the economic stability, the foundation of our national success."

"The economy is growing again, faster than Germany, France and the United States. Wages have been rising faster than prices for 10 months now, the economy has turned a corner. Friends, our plan is working. But with this hard-won economic stability comes a choice. Who do you trust to turn that foundation into as secure future for you, your family and our country," the British prime minister continued.

Even many of Sunak's party members and U.K. international partners were caught off-guard.

For instance Jake Sullivan, the U.S. National Security Advisor, said: "I confess that I was surprised to see it today, because I think it was an unexpected announcement, but I don't have any real comment on it, because I'll leave it to the UK to deal with their politics while of course the United States deals with our politics."

"We have a very strong partnership and alliance with the U.K. – maybe that's an understatement – regardless of elections, regardless of prime ministers, so we wish them luck in the conduct of their election and we'll be here as the United States standing with the U.K. through it all," Sullivan continued, speaking at a White House press briefing.

The Labour Party, which first entered office just over a century ago and has been the Conservatives' main political rival ever since, is naturally casting the long period of rule by the Tories as one of an incomprehensible and chaotic stream of mismanagement.

Labour's leader Keir Starmer, seen by many as prime-minister-in-waiting, speaking to his own supporters said: "For a government to leave after 14 years our country with living standards worse than when they started is absolutely unforgivable.

Elections at short notice, snap elections in other words, can often bring surprises, including with who opts not to run. For instance, former MEP and well-known Eurosceptic Nigel Farage has said he will not be seeking election, while former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is running – but as an independent.

The biggest surprise, "Välisilm" reported, remains the announcement of the election itself and the decision Sunak made despite the slim chances of victory for his party.

"Välisilm" also took a brief vox pop on the streets of London and found the members of the great British public they spoke to to be rather jaded with politics and with the major parties of all hues, however.

One, Almoroof Deen-Adu said: I'm totally apathetic, I'm fed up with UK politics, I think both the two major parties are pretty much one and the same, just empty promises.

Another Marcus Anthony Barrett, said: "I see no difference between these two guys. None at all. People want something new, fresh. New faces, new ideas. I believe that because these party leaders keep saying the same things over and over. I'm 65 years old. I was born here, went to school here, and the only good prime minister I have ever seen in my time was Margaret Thatcher."

The general election will be the first since Brexit was finalized, in January 2020.

Five Conservative prime ministers in succession have served since 2010: David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, for a brief period Liz Truss, and now Rishi Sunak

Estonia has had four prime ministers over the same time period.

