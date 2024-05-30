Fewer conscripts feel military service a waste of time

Although an increasing number of conscripts believe that their service is beneficial, a third still consider the time spent in the defense forces to be a waste, citing various reasons. Some see national defense as important but wish that conscription were better organized.

A recent comprehensive study conducted by the University of Tartu revealed that one-third of conscripts believe that the time they spent in the armed forces did not benefit them personally.

"When we compare these numbers with previous years, the rating 'conscription is a waste of time' has been higher before, over 40 percent. The most recent cohort we studied shows this figure at 34 percent, which is significantly lower," said Kairi Kasearu, one of the study's authors and a sociology professor at the University of Tartu.

This group of conscripts is further divided into three fairly equal parts: the first group does not join voluntarily and is negatively predisposed from the start, the second group arrives with high hopes but becomes disappointed and the third group consists of critics.

"They actually participate fully but have strong opinions and likely ideas on how conscription could be done differently or better from their perspective," explained Kasearu.

This may not be a bad thing at all, Kasearu added. Bold critics could become the conscripts who later turn into good officers. The satisfaction of conscripts is also important to the defense forces, said Col. Viktor Kalnitski, head of the EDF Headquarters training department.

"It is extremely important. Conscription is part of the service. If a conscript enters the reserve motivated or understands that it did not meet their expectations but sees it as an important part of national defense, we get a motivated reservist," said Kalnitski.

It is inevitable that military training cannot be made exciting for everyone. For example, if there are complaints about having to wait around a lot, in reality, that may indeed be a genuine task of a soldier.

"Jokingly, one could say that war is mostly about waiting. The actual combat is a smaller part of it. More seriously, much depends on the unit commanders. A lot depends on how they fill the time. Training schedules and timetables are made to use time purposefully so that there is no sitting around and waiting," Kalnitski explained.

Compared to five or ten years ago, the EDF has been more generous with granting leave.

"The approach here is that a conscript is also a person who has free time, and this is taken into account. If they are given the opportunity to enjoy their free time, then they don't have to sit in the barracks doing nothing."

The EDF has also tried to offer more flexible service. For example, allowing classmates to serve in the same unit or enabling those interested in the navy to join it if they wish. However, this is not always possible.

"It's also important to understand that if there are ten spots in the navy and fifty people want to join, choices have to be made. Not everyone can get in," Kalnitski acknowledged.

The main thing is still that all units are manned with soldiers. Kalnitski advises conscripts that if they express their preferences earlier, there is a better chance of getting a position that genuinely interests them. At the same time, Kasearu warned that too many promises should not be made to conscripts, as this can lead to disappointment.

"What is promised should be delivered, or rather not promised at all, so as not to raise expectations too high if we cannot actually fulfill them."

