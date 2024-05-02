First ever Estonian reservists' week runs through to May 6

A first-of-its kind week recognizing and raising public awareness of Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) reservists is underway, the Ministry of Defense has announced.

Martin Reisner, Director of the ministry's Defense Willingness Department, said: "Reservists are the main force of our national military defense, and their readiness to participate in the defense of Estonia is crucial for our common security."

"During the Reservists' Week, everyone has the opportunity to support our reservists by participating in various events, donating to the reservists' fund or by buying our digital camouflage products. Furthermore, companies can offer discounts to reservists," Reisner added, via a press release.

The ministry-sponsored reservists' week started Sunday, and is running for the first time ever.

It began with a display of EDF equipment on Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak), with the aim of raising public awareness of the important role reservists play in Estonia.

The defense ministry puts the number of trained reserve troops in Estonia at over 90,000, but their readiness to participate in national defense depends on their personal motivation, as well as the support of their families, employers, and society as a whole, the ministry says.

In addition to recognizing and raising public awareness of the importance of reservists, the week, which runs to May 6, will see reservists eligible for discounts from over 200 partner companies, all listed on kaitsevaeteenistus.ee.

"The fact that more than 200 diverse companies are offering such discounts demonstrates the high level of support from society for our national defense and defenders," Reisner continued.

"For example, during the week, Elron offers free travel on the basis of a conscript service certificate, while the City of Tallinn is providing all national service members free entry to the city's museums, zoo and botanical gardens," he went on.

The timing of this is also with the upcoming, large-scale annual Exercise Kevadtorm (Spring Storm) in mind, Reisner noted.

Reservists' week runs a little longer than a week, April 28 to May 6. Source: Ministry of Defense.

"This is a great opportunity for all reservists to spend quality time with their families before they leave for the Spring Storm exercise."

A reservists' fund has also recently been set up to help boost the fighting capacity and spirit of reservists, the ministry says, and is open to all citizens and companies.

Cooperation agreements have been signed with a number of companies which have pledged to donate a share of their profits, tax free, to the fund.

EDF reservists are those who have completed conscription service and are liable for annual service thereafter, while for the purposes of reservist week, members of the volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit) are treated in the same bracket.

--

