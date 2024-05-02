First ever Estonian reservists' week runs through to May 6

News
EDF personnel on a training exercise (photo is illustrative).
EDF personnel on a training exercise (photo is illustrative). Source: mil.ee
News

A first-of-its kind week recognizing and raising public awareness of Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) reservists is underway, the Ministry of Defense has announced.

Martin Reisner, Director of the ministry's Defense Willingness Department, said: "Reservists are the main force of our national military defense, and their readiness to participate in the defense of Estonia is crucial for our common security."

"During the Reservists' Week, everyone has the opportunity to support our reservists by participating in various events, donating to the reservists' fund or by buying our digital camouflage products. Furthermore, companies can offer discounts to reservists," Reisner added, via a press release.

The ministry-sponsored reservists' week started Sunday, and is running for the first time ever.

It began with a display of EDF equipment on Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak), with the aim of raising public awareness of the important role reservists play in Estonia.

The defense ministry puts the number of trained reserve troops in Estonia at over 90,000, but their readiness to participate in national defense depends on their personal motivation, as well as the support of their families, employers, and society as a whole, the ministry says.

In addition to recognizing and raising public awareness of the importance of reservists, the week, which runs to May 6, will see reservists eligible for discounts from over 200 partner companies, all listed on kaitsevaeteenistus.ee.

"The fact that more than 200 diverse companies are offering such discounts demonstrates the high level of support from society for our national defense and defenders," Reisner continued.

"For example, during the week, Elron offers free travel on the basis of a conscript service certificate, while the City of Tallinn is providing all national service members free entry to the city's museums, zoo and botanical gardens," he went on.

The timing of this is also with the upcoming, large-scale annual Exercise Kevadtorm (Spring Storm) in mind, Reisner noted.

Reservists' week runs a little longer than a week, April 28 to May 6. Source: Ministry of Defense.

"This is a great opportunity for all reservists to spend quality time with their families before they leave for the Spring Storm exercise."

A reservists' fund has also recently been set up to help boost the fighting capacity and spirit of reservists, the ministry says, and is open to all citizens and companies.

Cooperation agreements have been signed with a number of companies which have pledged to donate a share of their profits, tax free, to the fund.

EDF reservists are those who have completed conscription service and are liable for annual service thereafter, while for the purposes of reservist week, members of the volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit) are treated in the same bracket.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:08

ERR in Kherson oblast: Russian tactics have changed, Ukrainians say

08:52

Flash estimate: Estonian economy contracted by 2.1 percent in Q1 2024

08:13

ERR chief: New TV house construction tender likely to be announced this month

07:29

Foreign minister: Plenty of evidence Russia is jamming GPS systems

07:22

Ratings: Center Party support falls to five-year low

06:48

Cold spring means garden centers seeing sales boon in more 'exotic' plants

06:39

First ever Estonian reservists' week runs through to May 6

06:31

Võru Rally canceled this year

06:16

Institutions making switch to Estonian-only website domain names

06:07

Thursday's weather in Estonia clear, but not warm

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

30.04

Tallinn to close sports school

30.04

Estonian consumer prices rose quickly in April

01.05

What does volbripäev, or Walpurgis Day, celebrate?

01.05

Agency: Estonian airspace is safe, Tallinn Airport unaffected by GPS jamming

30.04

Tartu volber explained: Walpurgis the Estonian fraternity and sorority way

01.05

Presidents: Baltic states 'excellent proof' EU enlargement works

29.04

Finnair suspends flights to Tartu for 1 month to seek GPS jamming solution

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo