Ministry looking to boost voluntary contribution to national defense

The Ministry of Defense is planning amendments that would allow reservists to contribute more to national defense, including by participating in foreign missions, instructing conscripts and performing many other tasks currently reserved for active service personnel.

In addition, conscripts may in the future have the option to serve on naval vessels participating in NATO international units.

Anu Rannaveski, director-general of the Defense Resources Agency, told ERR that Estonia has almost doubled its armed forces' wartime structure in the last two years. This has been possible thanks to reservists and even greater desire among people to contribute. However, the current lack of legislative flexibility prevents many from participating, hence the need for legal changes.

"Today's legislation is quite cumbersome. Whether regarding training assemblies or mandate contracts, different command rights, disciplinary rights start to play a role. All of this should be made simpler, more flexible, freer, to create more possibilities. That's the goal."

Rannaveski said one of the biggest planned changes is the creation of the option for voluntary reserve service.

"They could go on international military operations as a reservist, man rapid response forces. Certainly, also join the training of conscripts. All these activities that active-duty soldiers are currently doing. Just with the difference that we don't take people into active service."

For example, under the planned change, a person in the reserve could teach conscripts for a few months each year, conduct a course, but do different work at other times. Or a reserve officer could go to the military academy without having to enter active service.

Additionally, the law could solve a serious concern for the navy. Currently, conscripts may not serve on ships participating in NATO rapid reaction units.

"Conscripts were quickly removed from ships when they went into the NATO rapid reaction structure. Actually, this means that conscript training suffers quite significantly," Rannaveski acknowledged.

The current law's intention is that conscripts must not be sent to war abroad or to international operations at all.

"We won't be sending them to war by force [as a result of the planned amendments], but if they are willing to go on an international military operation, voluntarily give consent, and should something happen to necessitate it, then they must perform these activities."

Primarily, the law aims to give navy conscripts the same opportunities as those who receive training in the army. Currently, all these changes are still preliminary plans, but Rannaveski expressed hope that the new law would be passed inside 2024.

