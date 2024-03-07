EDF training conscripts to use drones

The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) is basing its training increasingly on lessons from Ukraine, including the use of drones, countermeasures and other new technologies.

The Ukraine war is very informative also in terms of what conscripts need to learn, said Lt. Col. Madis Koosa, head of operations for the 2nd Infantry Brigade.

"It is simpler to explain to conscripts why they need to know camouflage, how to take cover, dig in, reinforce, understand mines, locate minefields, know what to do if you find yourself in one etc. Social media has a lot of good training videos, which makes our lives a lot easier. Perhaps the most important lesson for conscripts is taking cover from aerial surveillance, and talking about the conscripts of the 2nd Infantry Brigade, they have noticed a change in connection with allied presence at the Taara Campus in Võru. It is now possible for conscripts to work with allies also in Southern Estonia, which rather used to be a privilege of the 1st Infantry Brigade," Koosa said.

The lieutenant colonel said that the use of drones makes for a new aspect in conscript training.

"For the first time, infantry units have drones at their disposal. It is another lesson from Ukraine, that this [capacity] needs to start as low down the ranks as possible. When I mentioned taking cover from aerial surveillance, it has to do with the enemy's heavy use of drones and the fact we need to learn how to use them too. In addition to new machine guns and anti-tank guns that arrived this year, we also need to adopt multirotor drones at the infantry level – a considerable change in training.

Conscript, Jr. Sgt. Jürgen Pill described his experience: "War is largely drone-based these days, and we have been taught how to behave in the woods to be less visible to drones, how better to take cover."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!