EDF in so-called gap year but active-duty personnel training still not underway

The Estonian Defense Forces accepted several times fewer conscripts this year to allow active-duty personnel to focus on further training and professional development. However, such activities have yet to begin.

2026 is a so-called gap year for the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF). While around 4,000 conscripts were previously taken into service each year, in 2026 that number is just 1,200, with many of them being young people who intend to pursue a career with the Defense Forces.

The aim is to give active-duty personnel an opportunity to undergo more extensive further training and professional development.

However, according to the Defense Forces, the intensive period of further training is only now getting underway, as all conscripts who began their service last year have now been transferred to the reserve.

"In terms of the training courses being redesigned, changes to the soldiers' basic training course have now been prepared, as have instructors who will introduce the updated course curriculum and training methods in units. To this end, instructors' training levels have been standardized and the way further training will be conducted has been established," the Defense Forces told ERR.

Broadly speaking, the EDF is focusing its training on three areas: improving soldiers' basic skills, counter-drone training and firearms training.

Basic skills refers to helping each soldier, figuratively speaking, stay alive longer — in other words, protecting personnel, weapons and equipment from detection and the effects of enemy weapons. Both drone and firearms training involve the latest expertise, which is constantly evolving in light of developments in the war in Ukraine.

Although the number of conscripts is more than three times lower than usual, the reduction has not been evenly distributed. Some units simply require the same number of conscripts to operate, meaning this year is much the same as any other for them.

With the Defense Forces hoping to take in 4,100 conscripts next year, more than in previous years, how does it plan to find enough people?

Each year, the Defense Resources Agency (KRA) assesses the health of nearly 10,000 young people between the ages of 18 and 27. To meet the target of 4,100 conscripts in 2027, the agency is focusing intensively on those who have not yet entered service.

"It is not yet known how many of the young people who did not enter conscript service this year will receive a deferment. We will only be able to assess that once school admissions have concluded and we know how many young people will continue their studies and apply for deferment. Those who do not begin their studies and have no other grounds for postponing conscript service will be assigned to service in 2027," KRA Marketing and Communications Director Daisi Želizko-Kask said.

The agency currently believes that calling up around 4,000 conscripts a year will remain realistic until 2040, when the effects of the earlier low birth rate among boys will begin to have a significant impact.

However, according to KRA, the gap year has not affected the number of active-duty personnel.

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