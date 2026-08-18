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EDF to combine medical services under new battalion command

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EDF exercise involving casualties.
EDF exercise involving casualties. Source: EDF / mil.ee
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The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) is to centralize its medical services into one battalion, with the project due for completion by year-end.

The restructuring is aimed at streamlining the chain of command and responsibility, improving the management and use of medical capabilities, and strengthening the EDF's combat readiness, the EDF General Staff press service stated.

Medical units previously operating under different structures will be brought under the centralized command of the medical battalion, the General Staff said. This will create a clearer setup and allow capabilities to be managed more efficiently.

"It is important to emphasize that the reorganization does not mean the disappearance of medical centers or a reduction in the number of medical personnel. What will primarily change is the management structure, so that the existing medical capability is better coordinated and can support the Defense Forces even more effectively," the EDF's chief medical officer, Lieutenant Colonel Indrek Olveti, said via a press release.

EDF combat medicine exercise in progress. Source: EDF

In peacetime, the battalion will principally be tasked with carrying out health checks and primary care for EDF personnel, including conscripts, and providing medical assistance during exercises and training.

In a conflict situation, the new medical battalion would ensure EDF casualties receive first aid and comprehensive treatment behind front lines, carry out medical evacuation to medical stations and hospitals, and arrange transport for treatment outside Estonia where needed.

The reorganization is already underway, with the new medical battalion and all related changes expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The new battalion will fall under the EDF's Support Command (Toetuse väejuhatus), a structural unit directly subordinate to the EDF commander and tasked with keeping EDF units combat-ready and sustainable. Support Command provides operational-level logistical support and medical services to EDF units in Estonia and on overseas deployments, manages the reception and departure of NATO allied forces, and is also responsible for strategic-level military transport within Estonia.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

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