Estonian conscripts learning to use cutting-edge air defense systems

Estonia's Air Force's Air Defense Division has relaunched its conscription service after more than 20 years and recruits will learn to use top-of-the-range systems.

More than 700 young people, including 32 women, will begin compulsory military service on July 13, the Estonian Defense Resources Agency (KRA) said on Thursday.

For the first time in more than 22 years, young men and one young woman will begin military service in the Estonian Air Force's Air Defense Division.

The conscripts will undergo comprehensive training combining cutting-edge technology with strong teamwork.

"Service in the Air Defence Division is not a standard infantry course. Conscripts will learn to use and operate one of the world's most capable medium-range air defence systems, the IRIS-T SLM. That means that in addition to physical endurance, we need sharp minds and technical precision," said Maj. Kaarel Piirisalu, commander of the Air Defense Division.

The IRIS-T SLM medium-range air defence system is primarily designed to destroy enemy aircraft, helicopters and cruise missiles at distances of up to 40 kilometers and altitudes of up to 20 kilometers.

The Air Defence Division's missile squadrons use it to limit the freedom of action of enemy air attack assets. The IRIS-T air defense missile systems can be rapidly redeployed, allowing them to respond to changing situations and operational needs.

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