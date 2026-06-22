'Key' to Estonia's first IRIS-T missile defense system unit handed over to Air Force

Estonia's Air Force received its first IRIS-T SLM mobile air defense missile system unit on Monday, which will boost the country's air defense allowing it to engage threats at a greater distance.

The German-made medium-range air defense missile system arrived at Ämari Air Base this week and was handed over to the Estonian Air Force at a ceremony on Tuesday.

The IRIS-T SLM is designed for defense against aircraft, helicopters, and cruise missiles, operating at ranges of up to approximately 40 km and altitudes of up to 20 km.

Commander of the Estonian Air Force Brigadier General Riivo Valge said this was an "important day" for the Defense Forces and the Air Force.

While it may take several months to bring the system to the field, "we are still about to have a significant qualitative leap in air defense capabilities," he said in a statement.

"The greatest advantage of this launch system, which we have not had before, is its engagement altitude, which prevents the enemy from flying over us. When this system is deployed in the field, the enemy has to take it into account and find alternative trajectories. And because this system is tactically agile, the enemy has to make those decisions under time pressure, creating conditions for errors that we can exploit," Valge explained.

Estonia's first Medium-range air defense missile system IRIS-T SLM arrived in Estonia on June 21, 2026. Source: edf/Maria Tammeaid

The IRIS-T SLM will allow the missile squadrons of the Air Defense Wing to restrict the freedom of action of an adversary's air attack assets, the Defense Forces said. It can be repositioned quickly, allowing for a rapid response to changing situations and immediate needs.

Minister of Defence Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said the system had "proven itself in Ukraine."

"It brings our air defense to a new level, giving us the ability to engage an adversary from significantly greater distances and altitudes than with our existing short-range systems," the minister said.

He added that the war in Ukraine has clearly shown that a strong air defence is a central part of national defense which is needed to defend residents, armed forces, and critical infrastructure.

Director General of the Estonian Center for Defense Investments Elmar Vaher said two more units will arrive next year.

A single IRIS-T SLM fire unit typically consists of multiple launchers, a radar, and a tactical control center, supplemented by support equipment such as repair, spare parts, and reloading vehicles.

Estonia and Latvia agreed to jointly procure the air defense systems in 2023. The almost €400 million tender was the biggest single defense contract in Estonian history.

Hanno Pevkur at the handover ceremony of Estonia's first Medium-range air defense missile system IRIS-T SLM on June 23, 2026. Source: edf/Maria Tammeaid

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!