Alternative service capped at 70 people a year due to funding limits

Estonia's alternative service leaves many conscripts who seek nonmilitary service for religious or moral reasons on a waiting list.

Alternative service is mandatory nonmilitary service for conscripts who refuse military service for religious or other moral reasons. Krista Juhanson, head of the Conscription Bureau at the Defense Resources Agency, said the number of people assigned to alternative service depends on available funding.

"On average, about 70 people complete alternative service with us each year. Last year the number was somewhat higher — 99 people were assigned — but overall it stays roughly in the same range," Juhanson said.

To enter alternative service, applicants must submit a request with a compelling reason for refusing military service. Juhanson said the reasons are mainly religious or related to handling weapons.

"When a young person states this in their explanation, we assess and verify each application. We interview the applicant and have the right to ask for additional clarification and, if needed, evidence. If the refusal is based on religious reasons, the applicant's denomination must support it."

Not everyone can enter alternative service, because the Defense Resources Agency has the right to reject applications that do not meet requirements.

"Alternative service is definitely not a convenient way for young people to avoid the military. It is an alternative way to contribute to broad-based national defense. We must remember that the state fights with its entire society, and alternative service members are part of that."

Juhanson said that although an alternative service member can choose a service location, the final decision belongs to the Defense Resources Agency.

"First we look at the needs of institutions, then at the applicant's knowledge and skills. Service locations also have the right to interview the applicant to get an overview of their abilities."

Number of alternative service members at the Rescue Board has grown

Alternative service is primarily aimed at supporting the military. For example, service can be completed as a kitchen assistant or warehouse worker in the defense forces. When possible, alternative service members can also contribute to national defense through rescue agencies.

Tiit Umbsaar, commander of the Tallinn City Center Rescue Board unit, said the number of alternative service members has grown over the years, but available positions are limited.

"We usually take one person into the unit — there simply isn't room in the truck. Otherwise we could take more. We have four men in the team, and if a fifth joins, there's no more space. But they're very useful to us," Umbsaar said.

Alternative service members at the Rescue Board mainly do prevention work, raise fire safety awareness and help with simpler rescue tasks.

"Their tasks are basically the same as firefighters', except they generally don't do smoke diving — firefighters handle that last life-saving step."

Umbsaar added that alternative service at the Rescue Board benefits everyone — both the agency and the service member.

"We get an extra person who is at work every day — normally rescue shifts run one day on, three days off. That means we have someone who knows exactly what has happened each day. They get the most training — they attend four sessions, others attend one. So the Rescue Board gets a lot out of them."

Some want stay to work after service

Alternative service members at the Rescue Board must complete volunteer firefighter training, which lasts about a month. They also need good physical abilities and a desire to contribute to rescue work and national defense. Umbsaar said it is possible to stay on at the Rescue Board after completing service — initially as a volunteer.

"To date, about 117 alternative service members have worked at the Rescue Board, and 10 percent have stayed on. If they complete alternative service and feel they like the work, they stay. We send them to the Väike-Maarja school, where they complete at least basic rescue training and then return as firefighters."

After alternative service, the service member is assigned to reserve alternative service, where they must participate in additional training and exercises organized by their service location. Juhanson said the goal of these exercises is to refresh and improve the skills and knowledge gained.

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