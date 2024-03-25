Defense League working on own attack drone standard

News
Defense League drone operator.
Defense League drone operator. Source: ERR
News

The Estonian Defense League is preparing its units for drone warfare. While the organization currently uses small observation drones, there are plans for introducing an attack drone standard.

The Defense League has been systematically involved in drone training for over two years. The exercises utilize drones capable of reconnaissance and fire control. Participants also learn how to act when they are visible from the air.

"A fairly wide range of people are involved in this, and we are reaching the final phase," said Aivar Hanniotti, the coordinator of unmanned aerial vehicles for the Defense League.

The experience in Ukraine shows that enemy jammers are a hindering factor, as is the diversity of attack munitions attached to drones.

"Often, the ammunition used on attack drones is put together by local engineers. This creates quite a lot of risks for the personnel," Hanniotti acknowledged.

Drone operator Priit has been with the Defense League for 20 years, a man whose civilian profession is in no way related to flying binoculars. The most challenging part of drone operation is dealing with regulations and restrictions. Moreover, the production of drones suitable for combat should nowadays take place in Estonia.

"If we don't produce anything in Estonia, if we don't know how to do things, then in a situation where we might find ourselves isolated on our little island, we'll just be sitting here. We won't know how to fix things if we don't know how to produce them," explained Priit.

Anyone can handle control, and the younger you start, the better. In defense education, drone training would provide a lively alternative to lectures.

"The effectiveness of a lecture is, after all, 20 percent, scientifically proven. Drones are a subject of the future. Russia's war against Ukraine has already shown that drone technology has made the biggest developmental leap. It might be the jet engine of this war," said Priit.

"We are also involved in training young people. This year, we are offering young people the opportunity to engage in drone racing and to promote this field more widely to the public," Hanniotti shared.

Last year, the Defense League acquired more than 100 multirotor drones for training purposes.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:42

Statistics: Estonia's 2023 general government deficit, debt both up on year

10:26

Gallery: President Karis appoints Madis Timpson as new justice minister

10:19

Strong Henri Drell performance not enough for Windy City to avoid defeat

09:45

Andrus Ansip: 70 percent of Estonians share my bitterness

09:13

Colonel: Done warfare no longer Ukraine's monopoly

08:33

Defense League working on own attack drone standard

07:43

Estonia marks 75 years from the March deportations

07:28

Tõnis Saarts: Those useless and overly ideological social sciences

07:18

Prime ministerial poll: Reinsalu most popular, Kallas on par with Kõlvart

07:10

Health Board recommends not drinking or boiling warm tap water

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.05

Gallery, video: Thousands in Estonia sing for Ukraine in mass joint choir

23.03

Estonia to be granted full CERN membership status

07:10

Health Board recommends not drinking or boiling warm tap water

24.03

Andrus Ansip drops European Parliament elections bid in surprise move

23.03

Expert: Moscow terror attack will be followed by forceful action from Kremlin

22.03

Experts: There have never been so many rental apartments on the market

24.03

Expert: Russia will capitalize on the Moscow attack in several ways

24.03

President: Blaming Ukraine for Moscow attack a cynical move

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo