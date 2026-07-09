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EDF reduces conscript intake for 1 year to focus on training

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New conscripts at Paldiski in July 2025.
New conscripts at Paldiski in July 2025. Source: Julius Air Kull/mil.ee
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The Estonian Defense Forces will admit 700 conscripts this year, three times fewer than usual, to allow for updated training of professional service members.

More than 700 young people, including 32 women, will begin compulsory military service on July 13, the Estonian Defense Resources Agency (KRA) said on Thursday.

KRA Director General Anu Rannaveski said recent summer intakes have seen strong interest in military service among young people, and this year would have been the first time all conscripts could have entered service voluntarily.

"The gap year imposed its own limitations, and unfortunately around 1,500 young people were left without a place. We will do our best to find them a suitable new date and be more flexible in calling them up for military service," Rannaveski said.

The usual number of conscripts will be admitted again from next year.

This year's gap year is intended to provide professional members of the Defense Forces with more extensive advanced training so that they can pass on these new skills to conscripts in the coming years.

"In order to prepare for next year's combat readiness and allow professional service members to learn how to use new capabilities, we were able to admit fewer conscripts this summer. Following a highly competitive selection process, we had to make choices and gave preference to young people who saw their future as professional soldiers or as officer cadets at the Estonian Military Academy," Rannaveski explained.

Those beginning military service in July will receive training with the Cyber Command, Special Operations Command, Artillery Regiment, Division Reconnaissance Battalion, Navy, Military Police Guard Battalion, Division Logistics Battalion, Headquarters and Signal Battalion, the division's 1st and 2nd Infantry Brigades, as well as the Air Force.

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