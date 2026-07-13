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EDF's Männiku training area to shrink for Rail Baltic route, protected species

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Männiku training area in an aerial photo.
Männiku training area in an aerial photo. Source: Land Board
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The Defense Ministry says the Männiku training area near Tallinn will be reduced by more than 170 hectares to accommodate the Rail Baltic route and protect habitats restored for endangered species.

The Ministry of Defense has sent the government a draft regulation seeking approval to reduce the size of the Männiku training area, located in Saku municipality just outside Tallinn.

The training area currently covers more than 1,246 hectares with an outer perimeter of 23 kilometers. The proposal would reduce its size by more than 179 hectares and shorten the perimeter by more than three kilometers. After the change, the area would cover slightly more than 1,067 hectares, with a perimeter of 19.71 kilometers.

According to the ministry, there are two reasons: Rail Baltic and nature conservation.

"Due to the planning process, land plots totaling 134.47 hectares were separated from the Männiku training area for construction of the railway route and a local station, and transferred to the administration of the Ministry of Climate," the ministry told.

The ministry added that it submitted its own proposals during the planning process, and these were taken into account.

The training area also includes the Tallinn–Saku sand deposit, which covers more than 42 hectares. The ministry told that after mining activities ended, the area was restored and now provides suitable habitat for protected species such as the natterjack toad and the sand lizard. Therefore, the area is no longer used for training.

"Despite removing these land plots, the Männiku training area still meets the Defense Forces' training needs, and its functions are not affected," the ministry said.

The planning documents also note that once the Rail Baltic route is built, new defense structures may be needed to maintain the training area's operational capability. These could include safety berms and bullet traps.

The Rail Baltic county‑level plan for Harju County was approved in 2018, and in 2024 the Land Board submitted a request to transfer the relevant land parcel at Männiku to the Ministry of Climate.

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