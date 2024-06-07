No plans to raise conscripts' monthly allowance

EDF conscripts' boots.
EDF conscripts' boots. Source: Karl Jakob Toplaan
Although the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) conscript's monthly allowance is too small to cover basic expenses, there are no plans to raise it this year.

The allowance for the lowest level conscript is €115 per month and increases, dependent on rank, to a maximum of €230.

If a conscript chooses to serve for 11 months, the basic allowance rises to €170 starting from the ninth month, said Daisi Želizko, marketing and communications manager of the Defense Resources Agency. This is because the training is more intensive.

Želizko said the main purpose of the allowance is to cover expenses not provided by the EDF during this time.

"In fact, conscripts are guaranteed all their living expenses and food. The purpose of the allowance is to support and ensure that they can afford the essentials. As with all allowances, they will be reviewed and if there is a need, they will be increased," she said.

Želizko said the fee was last changed in 2021 and there are no plans to raise it in 2024.

Current and former conscripts told ERR the allowance could be higher. The money was mostly spent on snacks and gasoline, they said.  

"Without it, we couldn't do very well at the moment. €115 is not enough, of course, and parents are still helping. Twice as much would be a bit better," said Jarmo Tambaum, a current conscript.

"Directly, it didn't give me much. Mostly my parents supported me, so I could buy some snacks to take with me to the forest. And for gasoline," said Andry Rahu, who served last year.

Editor: Helen Wright

