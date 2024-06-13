Eurovision winner Nemo to play Tallinn next April

Next spring, Nemo's "Break the Code" European tour will bring this year's Eurovision winner to Tallinn, where they will be playing a show at Helitehas on April 8.

"I'm over the moon to be going on my first European tour next spring," Nemo confirmed. "Watching this community grow around my music has been one of the most beautiful things to witness. I can't wait to meet everyone!"

Bringing home the trophy from Malmö last month marked an important milestone for the artist, as Switzerland hadn't won the Eurovision Song Contest since 1988.

Their winning single "The Code" has climbed charts across Europe and beyond.

Born in the small German-French bilingual Swiss town of Biel, Nemo has been passionate about music from a young age; they play the violin, piano and drums.

While cast in a musical at 13, where they performed as a member of the ensemble for a year, Nemo's breakthrough came a few years later, in 2016, when they rapped at Cypher, an event by the radio station SRF Virus. Their performance went viral on social media, leading to the release of two EPs and several hit singles.

By the age of 18, Nemo had already picked up five Swiss Music Awards.

Since 2020, Nemo has been writing and producing music for other artists as well, and releasing English-language tracks exploring themes including gender identity, mental health and self-discovery. They are currently based in London.

Watch Nemo's Eurovision finals performance below.

--

