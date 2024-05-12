Switzerland wins Eurovision as Estonia comes in 20th
The grand final of the Eurovision song contest in Malmö, Sweden was won by Switzerland's Nemo whose song "The Code" took 591 points ahead of Croatia's Baby Lasagna ("Rim Dim Tagi Dim") on 547 points and Ukraine's Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil ("Teresa&Maria") on 453. Estonia scored 37 points for 20th place.
Competing in the grand final were Sweden, Ukraine, Germany, Luxembourg, Israel, Lithuania, Spain, Estonia, Ireland, Latvia, Greece, U.K., Norway, Italy, Serbia, Finland, Portugal, Armenia, Cyprus, Switzerland, Slovenia, Croatia, Georgia, France and Austria.
Estonia's entry "(nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi" was performed by 5miinust and Puuluup.
Editor: Annika Remmel, Marcus Turovski