Switzerland wins Eurovision as Estonia comes in 20th

2024 Eurovision winner Nemo from Switzerland.
2024 Eurovision winner Nemo from Switzerland. Source: Corinne Cumming / EBU
The grand final of the Eurovision song contest in Malmö, Sweden was won by Switzerland's Nemo whose song "The Code" took 591 points ahead of Croatia's Baby Lasagna ("Rim Dim Tagi Dim") on 547 points and Ukraine's Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil ("Teresa&Maria") on 453. Estonia scored 37 points for 20th place.

Competing in the grand final were Sweden, Ukraine, Germany, Luxembourg, Israel, Lithuania, Spain, Estonia, Ireland, Latvia, Greece, U.K., Norway, Italy, Serbia, Finland, Portugal, Armenia, Cyprus, Switzerland, Slovenia, Croatia, Georgia, France and Austria.

Estonia's entry "(nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi" was performed by 5miinust and Puuluup.

Final scores of the grand final of Eurovision 2024. Source: EBU

Editor: Annika Remmel, Marcus Turovski

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

