Gallery: Annabelle Ats to represent Estonia at 2024 Junior Eurovision

Tartu County teen Annabelle Ats was crowned winner in this Sunday's finals of ETV's "Star Stage," which also earned her the right to represent Estonia in Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Spain later this year.

Annabelle Ats, 13, who competed on "Star Stage" in the 11- to 13-year-olds age group, has been involved in music since she was six years old, and loves anything to do with music.

She is studying piano and solo singing, and has successfully competed in many piano and singing competitions both in Estonia and internationally.

In Sunday's finals, Ats competed solo with "The House of the Rising Sun" and in a duet with Kärt Sepp with Imre Sooäär's "Üle vee."

Competing alongside her in the 11-13 age group were Tristan Erik Teniste, Karl-Markkus Rebane and Milana Fayzullova, who were joined for their own duet entries by Traffic lead singer Silver Laas, jazz musician Karmen Rõivassepp and pop singer Kéa.

The winner of Estonia's third season of "Star Stage" was determined by a combination of jury and public votes.

The jury on the live finals included vocal and teacher Sirje Medell, conductor and vocal teacher Kadri Hunt, musician Robert Linna, musician and songwriter Ewert Sundja, choreographer Alice Aleksandridi and Tallinn Children's Jazz Festival "Kräsh" chief organizer Maris Aljaste.

This year, the Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Spain.

