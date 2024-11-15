X!

Watch Junior Eurovision live on ERR this Saturday

The 2024 Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be broadcast live on ETV2 and ETV+ this Saturday from 7 p.m. Eurovision fans can watch the show by following the links in this article.

Annabelle Ats is representing Estonia at this year's Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Madrid with her song "Tänavad."

The show will be broadcast live from 7 p.m. Estonian time on Saturday, November 16 on ETV2 here and ETV+ here.

The winner will be decided by a combination of public votes and points awarded by the expert jury. Unlike during the regular Eurovision Song Contest, people can also vote for contestants from their own country.

Voting opens on the Junior Eurovision website here at 10 p.m. Estonian time on Friday. Fans able to vote for their favorite performers on both Friday, November 15 and Saturday November 16.

Editor: Michael Cole

