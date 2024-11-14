X!

Estonians among those directing show at Saturday's Junior Eurovision

Annabelle Ats' first rehearsal in Madrid for the 2024 Junior Eurovision Song Contest.
Annabelle Ats' first rehearsal in Madrid for the 2024 Junior Eurovision Song Contest. Source: Corinne Cumming/EBU
Representing Estonia in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Madrid this weekend is 13-year-old Annabelle Ats. Offstage, this year's crew also includes veteran Estonians Marek Miil and Gert Kark.

All of the young artists competing in Junior Eurovision are staying at the same hotel in Madrid, which is under police protection.

In a recent appearance on ETV's "Ringvaade," Estonian delegation chief Laura Kõrvits said that while last year's competition included quite a few ballads, this year, there are a lot of energetic songs.

"Annabelle's is a nice drum and bass song too," she added, referring to Sven Lõhmus' penned "Tänavad" ("Streets").

Kõrvits also cited Portugal's Victoria Nicole and Ukraine's Artem Kotenko as performances to watch out for.

This year's Junior Eurovision will take place in a spacious tennis hall with a capacity of 12,000.

"This year's song contest bears the slogan 'Let's Bloom,' so there's a lot of greenery in the space," said Karmel Killandi, who is on location in Madrid together with the rest of the Estonian delegation.

"There are 18 cameras in the venue, lots of specialized equipment, and it's all being directed by Estonian Gert Kart, the second in command at the European Broadcasting Union (EBU)," Killandi highlighted. "Another Estonian, Marek Miil, will be in charge of music direction."

Miil, she added, directed track and field events at this summer's Paris Games.

"If you're well-prepared, then you'll do everything well too," Miil said. "If you're confident onstage, it shows. If you enjoy what you're doing, then that will reach the millions of television viewers."

Estonian Junior Eurovision co-director Marek Miil. Source: ERR

Editor: Annika Remmel, Aili Vahtla

