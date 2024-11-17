Gallery: Annabelle Ats performs at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest

On Saturday, November 16, Annabelle Ats took the stage in front of millions of television viewers at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Madrid.

Annabelle Ats, the winner of ETV's singing competition "Tähtede lava" from Tartu County, took the stage second out of 17 participants at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday.

Annabelle represented Estonia with the song "Tänavad," which was specially composed for the major event by Sven Lõhmus, with the young performer in mind. She was accompanied on stage by dancers Liisbet Kasesalu and Isandra Pello.

Georgia's Andria Putkaradze won the competition, with a combined jury and popular vote score of 239 points. Annabelle Ats came in 14th, taking 14 points from the judges and 41 from the audience.

