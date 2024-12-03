Estonian dance duo takes bronze at world championships in Taiwan

Estonian pair Artti Oskar Maasik and Chrislyn Kullamaa took nbronze at the recent World Dance Championships in Changhua, Taiwan.

The event, organized by the World Dance Organization (WDO), saw the world's top amateur adult pairs compete in ten dance categories.

Despite partnering for just seven months, Maasik and Kullamaa, both of the Flex dance studio in Tallinn, secured third place, marking their first medal together.

The pair noted their coach, Jörgen Kapp, had played a key role in their success too.

Gold medalists in Taiwan were British dancers Mark Chilcote and Madison Ingoldsby.

