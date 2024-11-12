Gallery: Estonia's Annabelle Ats preparing for Junior Eurovision in Madrid

Rehearsals for the 2024 Junior Eurovision Song Contest got underway in Madrid on Sunday. Annabelle Ats, who is representing Estonia this year, got her first chance to perform on a big stage ahead of the contest.

The Estonian delegation for Junior Eurovision, which arrived in Madrid on Saturday, had a busy day on Sunday, with the first rehearsals and then an introduction party. At the rehearsals Annabelle Ats was joined on stage by dancers Liisbet Kasesalu and Isandra Pello.

According to the head of the Estonian delegation Laura Kõrvits, the girls experienced a few surprises during the first rehearsal and had to quickly reorient themselves. "Luckily the girls coped with it well. Today they were able to practice the new routine in the hotel so that it would be ready for the second rehearsal tomorrow."

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest will take place on the main stage of Madrid's Caja Mágica. Along with Estonia, 17 countries are taking part. Annabelle Ants is representing Estonia with her song "Tänavad," which was written by Sven Lõhmus.

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be broadcast live on Saturday November 16 on ETV2 here and ETV+ here.

The winner will be decided by a combination of public votes and points awarded by the expert jury. Unlike during the regular Eurovision Song Contest, people can also vote for contestants from their own country.

Voting will take place on the Junior Eurovision website here over the course of two days – Friday November 15 and Saturday November 16.

