Young Elva teen aspires to be most famous opera singer in the world

Lilian Sauvola in an appearance on ETV's
Lilian Sauvola in an appearance on ETV's "Hommik Anuga." Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
13-year-old Lilian Sauvola has been singing opera several years already, and her sights in the opera world are set high. In a recent TV appearance, Sauvola was surprised by her idol, Elina Nechayeva, and the chance to sing an aria together.

In an appearance on ETV's "Hommik Anuga," Sauvola told host Anu Välba that her passion for opera dates back to when she was just six years old – sparked by hearing Elina Nechayeva's "La Forza," Estonia's 2018 entry to the Eurovision Song Contest.

"Elina is a very good singer; she has a very beautiful voice and she's also a wonderful actor," she said.

The Elva teen, with a vocal range spanning three and a half octaves, admitted that she has big dreams as well. "I want to become the most famous opera singer in the world," she said.

Sauvola first started learning opera arias – which she admitted isn't particularly difficult for her – from Youtube. By now, she attends choir practice with the WAF Choir as well.

"I learn the melody, tune and words at home, and then they just correct any mistakes," she said. "There's always room for improvement."

Beyond opera, Sauvola salso loves crocheting. "It's very relaxing, and I like making gifts for my family and friends," she said.

At the end of the segment, Sauvola and Nechayeva sang the famous Queen of the Night aria from Mozart's "The Magic Flute."

--

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

