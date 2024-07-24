Gallery: Catalonian Opera opens Saaremaa Opera Festival

The 17th Opera Days began on the island of Saaremaa on Tuesday and this year's main act is the Catalonian Opera.

The first performance was Puccini's "Tosca" which dazzled the nearly 2,000-seat audience in Kuressaare Castle.

But organizers told "Aktuaalne kaamera" the festival has also been hit by price rises.

"I hope that both the artists and the visitors do not feel it too much, but we know these places. And, of course, like society as a whole, we are looking to the future with apprehension. All the more so that we are making very conscious decisions about how to do what with what resources," said Kertu Orro, head of Eesti Kontserd.

Opera is expensive and Orro said the price has risen by up to 80 percent since the event started 17 years ago. But despite this, the tradition continues and planning for next year's festival is already underway.

"Tickets for the Saaremaa Opera Days for 2025 went on sale today, and our main performer is the Daegu Opera House from South Korea," confirmed Orro.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!