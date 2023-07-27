Gallery: Saaremaa Opera Festival opens in Kuressaare

News
Saaremaa Opera Festival opening day.
Open gallery
52 photos
News

Kuressaare, capital of Estonia's largest island, Saaremaa, is hosting the annual opera festival, which began on Tuesday.

The Saaremaa Opera Festival invites a guest theater each year, and it is the turn of the Maria Bieșu National Opera and Ballet Theater of Moldova to take part this year.

As a result, the streets of Kuressaare were bedecked with Moldovan flags, while that country's minister of culture, Sergiu Prodan, attended a reception held by concert organizer Eesti Kontsert and the local Saaremaa municipality. Prodan had been invited by Estonia's culture minister, Heidy Purga (Reform).

The event's opening performance came in the form of Puccini's Turandot, with 11 local children among the participants.

An announcement was also made on who next year's guest theater will be, namely the Catalan Opera.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Karmen Rebane

Source: ERR Kultuur

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:16

Tallink back in profit in second quarter of 2023

11:38

Lavly Perling: Freedom cannot be mocked

11:04

Party ratings: Reform resecures lead, Eesti 200 halts drop in support Updated

11:00

Ratings expert: Choice of next Center leader will impact other parties too

10:48

IT expert criticizes €275,000 HARNO young person's website

10:04

Pärnu County sawmill closure results in 30 job losses

09:54

Defense minister calls for extension to Spain NASAMS deployment in Estonia

09:45

Gallery: Saaremaa Opera Festival opens in Kuressaare

09:38

Ingrid Neel reaches German Open doubles semi-finals

09:30

Estonia national football team player Rocco Robert Shein moves to Dordrecht

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.07

Tallinn hit by heavy rainfall and extensive flooding Tuesday night

25.07

Photos: MS Estonia bow ramp raised

25.07

Central Tallinn road work uncovers 18th century bridge

26.07

Tallinn saw 10th of annual rainfall on Tuesday

26.07

Prices at the pump in Estonia raised for first time in months

25.07

Rail Baltic: Chances of taking a train to Pärnu in 2030 at 70-80 percent

26.07

Some Narva residents find public meetings ban incomprehensible

26.07

Estonia dive survey conclusion: Nothing found to refute official narrative

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: