Gallery: Saaremaa Opera Festival opens in Kuressaare

Kuressaare, capital of Estonia's largest island, Saaremaa, is hosting the annual opera festival, which began on Tuesday.

The Saaremaa Opera Festival invites a guest theater each year, and it is the turn of the Maria Bieșu National Opera and Ballet Theater of Moldova to take part this year.

As a result, the streets of Kuressaare were bedecked with Moldovan flags, while that country's minister of culture, Sergiu Prodan, attended a reception held by concert organizer Eesti Kontsert and the local Saaremaa municipality. Prodan had been invited by Estonia's culture minister, Heidy Purga (Reform).

The event's opening performance came in the form of Puccini's Turandot, with 11 local children among the participants.

An announcement was also made on who next year's guest theater will be, namely the Catalan Opera.

