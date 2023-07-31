Nearly 10,000 attend the 16th Saaremaa Opera Days

Moldova's visiting theatre presented the best of its soloists at the traditional Saturday night opera and ballet gala. Source: Gunnar Laak
The 16th Saaremaa Opera Days ended last weekend in the Kuressaare castle courtyard with "Aida," "Swan Lake," and the traditional opera and ballet gala being the most popular performances. This year's headlining act, "Maria Biesu", made the theater's largest guest engagement in its history.

Nearly 10,000 people attended the Saaremaa Opera Days this year with sold-out performances of "Aida," "Swan Lake" and the opera and ballet gala on Saturday night. The Opera Royal midnight salon was also popular, with Lauri Pihlap and Marianne Leibur performing with Funkifize on Friday, and Rolf Roosalu's "Tribute to the Bee Gees" concert on Saturday.

The most talked-about aspect of the opera days was Friday evening's performance of "Aida," in which 70 volunteers from across Estonia and the white horse Eetika from the Muhumaa Tihuse farm participated.

Also, the ballet gala by Kaie Kõrb's students attracted many young opera and ballet fans.

This year's opera days were "a huge artistic and organizational triumph," according to Kertu Orro, director of the Estonian Concert and Saaremaa Opera Days' executive producer.

Next year's 17th Saaremaa Opera Days from July 23-28 will be headlined by the Catalan Opera.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

