Saaremaa Opera Days festival starts on Tuesday

Moldova's Maria Bieșu National Opera and Ballet Theater will star at this year's Saaremaa Opera Days which opens today at Kuressaare Castle.

The festival's program includes Puchini's "Turandot" and "La Bohème", Verdi's "Aida", and Tchaikovsky's ballet "Swan Lake".

On Saturday there will be a gala opera performance and on Sunday a children's ballet gala.

Over 100 islanders will also take part in the performances.

The event is the most popular opera festival in the Baltic states.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!