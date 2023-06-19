Gallery: Youth Song and Dance Festival exhibition opens in Tallinn

An exhibition about the Youth Song and Dance Festival opened behind the Estonia National Opera Theater on Saturday ahead of the event later this month.

Seventy schools across Estonia took part in the exhibition titled "Kõlapilt" and 168 pieces of student work are included.

Liia Jung, one of the leaders of the project, said singers from different choirs were involved.

"The beautiful sound and lyrics of the songs were complemented by an image that visualizes the message of each song," she added.

"Kõlapilt" co-organizers Margit Mikk and Ilmi Paist-Lauri said the exhibition is created following green principles.

Each image is printed on a recycled wooden plywood board which can be reused in the future.

The exhibition closes on July 3.

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Helen Wright

