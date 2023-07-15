Pärnu Museum metalwork artists exhibition proves popular

The metalwork art exhibition is already open at Pärnu Museum.
The metalwork art exhibition is already open at Pärnu Museum.
Artists who work in metals, including silver, are holding their annual exhibition at Pärnu Museum. The exhibition runs to the end of August, and has proven even more popular with exhibitors than last year's event was.

The annual exhibition had seemingly been held in Pärnu for the first time last summer, but then, since the museum suddenly found it had some empty space, while the artists had at the same time lost out on exhibition space promised to them in Tallinn.

Chair of the metalworking artists' union (Metallikunstnike liit), jewellery artist Jaan Pärn, said: "Last year, we had 25 participating artists exhibiting around 50 works in total. But thanks to the success of last year's exhibition meant, this year, there are 34 participants, and a total of 112 works."

"The main medium, I would venture to say, is almost always silver; there are very few works of gold. But young people will for obvious reasons often use copper, brass, titanium, etc. I'm an old-school person, who only uses precious metals, though" s Pärn went on.

Last autumn, it transpired out that so many on display at the exhibition were sold, that organizers were pleasantly surprised. This has also attracted more artists this year, with a significantly higher output.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera', reporter Ester Vilgats.

