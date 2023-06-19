Over 30,000 people to take part in Song Festival procession on July 2

XII Youth Song and Dance Festival in 2017 at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds
XII Youth Song and Dance Festival in 2017 at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
Ivar Kaldam and Eero Kiipli, organizers of the procession, which is part of the XIII Youth Song and Dance Celebration, have confirmed, that it will not possible to drive in Tallinn city center on July 2, the day of the Song Festival.

More than 30,000 people are set to take part in this year's procession.

For Ivar Kaldam and Eero Kiipli, who are organizing the procession for the first time, the Song Festival has a beautiful spirit.

Despite the ongoing road works in central Tallinn, the procession's route will be the same as in previous years. "Thanks to our good cooperation with the City of Tallinn, these routes will be free," the organizers said.

However, they also added, that on July 2, it will not be possible to travel by car near the city center, as part of the route will be closed from 7.30 that morning.

How all the singers and dancers participating in the festival will get to their respective assembly points on time is pure mathematics, with timing estimates made based on those of past processions.

While past experiences have helped with the organization of this year's procession, there will also be a number of innovations in use. For example, the online gamification platform Loquiz will allow people to follow the procession in real time. Volunteers and NATO assistants will also be on the ground during the procession, to ensure everything runs smoothly.

While the organizers are keen for everyone to come and observe the procession, they are also asking spectators to keep the route clear for the procession to pass by unobstructed. Over 30,000 people are expected to take part in the procession this year.

 --

Editor: Michael Cole

