XIII Youth Song and Dance Week starts today

This week, the XIII Youth Song and Dance Festival "Holy is the Land" takes place in Tallinn. Even though the performances and concerts of the Song Festival and Folk Music Festival are scheduled at the end of the week, rehearsals for it will begin tomorrow.

Despite the fact that dance performances and concerts are held from Friday through Sunday, the attendees arrive sooner.

Margus Toomla, director of the Estonian Song and Dance Festival SA, said that dance performers will begin rehearsals on the grounds tomorrow. Singers and instrumentalists are expected to arrive on Friday. "During this week, thousands of young adults and children will be on the move in our urban environment as they travel to rehearsals, overnight accommodations and celebration locations. We must keep in mind that many of them are uncomfortable with traffic in large cities; we urge everyone to drive cautiously and slowly," he said.

Erik Velleramm, director of the Song and Dance Festival's medical service, encourages attendees to consume plenty of fluids. "Bring your own water bottle from home and keep it with you at all times." he said, adding that it can be refilled at numerous water fountains and cisterns in the city.

The holiday week has an impact on transportation in the capital city depending on location, day and hour. The changes will mostly effect the area around Kalev Stadium and the Song Festival Grounds, as well as the procession route. Certain roads will be closed, speed will be restricted and vehicles will be stopped. It is advisable to take public transportation, which will be free from Friday to Sunday during the festivities with tighter schedules and unique transit services.

Estonian Song and Dance Festival wristband. Source: Estonian Song and Dance Festival SA

Tallinn will have a larger-than-usual police presence this week, as is normal for such events, collaborating with event organizers and security firms to ensure the safety of everyone.

The police encourages youngsters and teenagers to stay with their group and seek help if anything goes wrong. Both the Kalev Stadium and the Song Festival Grounds have police stations where anyone can seek aid or guidance.

The police will also photograph any valuable objects found and put them on the Police and Border Guard Board's Facebook page. The items can be claimed at the Kalev Stadium police station until Saturday evening and the Song Festival Grounds police station until Sunday evening. According to the director of the Ida-Harju police station, they will thereafter be brought to the police stations.

The organizing team reminds young people to bring their group leader's phone number, a cell phone, a battery and enough money. Those who are staying away from home must always have a card with the address of their lodging with them at all times. The group leader must be alerted when leaving the rehearsal facility or housing.

More information on the organization of the Song and Dance Festival can be found on the event's website.

Tallinn will host the XIII Youth Song and Dance Festival from June 30 to July 2. "Päriselt" will be performed during the Folk Music Festival on July 1. The Dance Festival will present "Bridges" on June 30 and July 1. The procession and singing festival "Holy is the Land" will take place on July 2. Part Uusberg directs the XIII Youth Song Festival, while Agne Kurrikoff-Herman is the featured performer at the XIII Youth Dance Festival. The Folk Music Festival's general manager is Juhan Uppin.

