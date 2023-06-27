Gallery: Rehearsals start for youth dance festival 'Bridges' in Tallinn

Rehearsals for the XIII youth dance festival "Bridges" started in Tallinn on Tuesday ahead of the main celebration at the weekend.

Groups from across Estonia will rehearse at Kalev Stadium, the Lasnemäe Sports Complex, the Pirita Velodrome and the FC Levadia Stadium this week.

Rianna, Keira, Belinda and Otto dance from the Laulasmaa School dance group told ERR the rehearsals are quite tiring, but the instructors are nice. Their favorite dance is the "Laulumäng".

Estonia's song and dance festivals take place every five years and thousand of people participate.

This year's celebration is the 13th and its theme is "Holy is the Land". The name of the dance festival is "Bridges".

The main choreographer Agne Kurrikoff-Herman said it represents "the story of growing into a human being".

"The performance of the "Bridges" Dance Celebration tells the story of a young person who grows over time, who builds, creates and searches for bridges within, in order to grow into a happy person," she said.

