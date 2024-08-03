Kuressaare's street picnic day to follow on where maritime days left off

Kuressaare's Maritime Days 2024.
Kuressaare's Maritime Days 2024. Source: ERR
The Kuressaare Maritime Days (Merepäevad) on Saaremaa went ahead this weekend, featuring a market fair and various concerts that invite people to the beach area.

The days ran Friday and Saturday and are one of several major summer events which play a crucial role in promoting Kuressaare, capital of Saaremaa, and the island as a whole, as a tourism destination.

While Tallinn's equivalent maritime days are free to view, Kuressaare Maritime Days come with a cover fee, and organizers have a budget they say reaches up to €100,000.

Tiiu Tammoja, head of Kuressaare cultural heritage, said music shows with artists could not go ahead without paid entry, since Tallinn is a wealthier municipality.

"Ticket sales cover not quite 50 percent, but close to it," she added.

Considerable confusion surrounded another Kuressaare event, the annual Tänavapiknik ("Street picnic"), held in early September.

Tourism entrepreneur Terje Nepper, who had organized the picnic for about eight years, opted to cancel this year's event in protest against disagreements with Saaremaa Municipality.

"The municipality has supported it with €1,000, plus their staff. I've put my own money into it because it's such a highly anticipated event. Unfortunately, I now see that entrepreneurs are not valued; I was even accused of being anti-culture and anti-folk dance. That was very painful to hear," Nepper said of the contretemps.

However, to ensure the tradition continues, Saaremaa Municipality has promised to organize the event themselves this year.

Saaremaa Mayor Mikk Tuisk said: "Since she (ie. Nepper – ed.) really doesn't want to do it, we have decided to create an alternative event ourselves. We know that via Enterprise Estonia, at least 20 foreign journalists are coming to cover Saaremaa. Another group of foreign journalists is coming thanks to SA Saaremaa Turism . And in the fall, during the off season, this is also very much anticipated by our locals, to come together," said

Nepper herself said: "I assume, ethically speaking, they won't use the name 'Kuressaare street picnic,' But I can't bar them from doing that, and I would certainly be happy if someone organized the picnic for the people, because it's a very important event for Kuressaare," adding she would attend even as she would no longer be the organizer.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Margus Muld.

