Gallery: First ever opera in South Estonian language to be performed in Narva

News
{{1724325300000 | amCalendar}}
Rehearsals for the opera
Rehearsals for the opera "Bread Crumb Child" in Narva. Source: Ilja Smirnov
News

In Narva, preparations are underway for the performance of "Bread Crumb Child" ("Raasulapsuke"), the first opera to be performed in a South Estonian language. "Bread Crumb Child," which is originally set in Võrumaa, will be performed as part of the 2024 Narva Opera Days.

The story centers on Heba, an orphaned girl, who falls deeply in love with a farmhand – Lemmet. However, Lemmet soon finds another girl, leaves Heba, and departs from the farm.

According to Merle Jääger, who wrote the libretto based on Herta Laipaik's 1986 story "Titekirikuleib," the first opera to be performed in a South Estonian language fits in nicely with Northern Estonia and Narva.

"These kinds of things with a twist and a twinkle are very nice. And bringing a little bit of Southern Estonian to the doorstep of Narva and North Estonians is perhaps quite exciting for them too," said Jääger.

The production will be staged on the grounds of the former Kreenholm textile factory. According to Annabel Soode, who plays the main character Heba,  this gives the story an extra dimension.

"There's such a strong sense of place in the material that Kreenholm gives it something else. Maybe it's cool that [the performance] isn't taking place in South Estonia," Soode said.

As has become traditional for Narva Opera Days, plenty of Narva residents are involved in the production. For example, the part of Heba's son Iko will be sung by a local schoolboy, Lukian Orlov,

Orlov told ERR that he really likes "The Bread Crumb Child," "Because I'm singing Iko's crying solo and this is my first experience," he said.

For director Karl Laumets, "The Bread Crumb Child" will also be his operatic debut.

"It's a big challenge, of course, but fortunately the process has been really pleasant and very natural. Malle Maltis' music is extremely powerful and inspiring. It has carried us through the process," said Laumets.

The eighth edition of Narva Opera Days takes place in Narva on Saturday August 24 and Sunday August 25.

More information is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Michael Cole

Source: Merili Nael, "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:17

Tartu installs 54 new electronic information boards at city bus stops

17:50

Sámi yoiker Wimme Saari to perform with huskies at Nõmbra Light Festival

17:26

Kristin Tattar improves disc golf world championship placing after day two

16:49

Ministry of Finance not fond of idea to charge telecoms regulatory fee

16:30

Estonian film lighting company Digital Sputnik files for bankruptcy

16:19

Estonia plans to reduce time in which officials must reply to queries

16:02

Mark-Markos Kehva eighth in Otepää junior men's summer biathlon championships

15:40

Feature |'It's everywhere that isn't protected': The LE:NOTRE Landscape Forum

15:03

EDF Lt Col: Russia has chosen to ignore scale of Ukraine's Kursk incursion

14:28

Gallery: Estonian, Latvian presidents mark Baltic Way anniversary

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07:00

The Baltic Way: 35 years since 2 million protest for freedom from Soviets

22.08

Tallinn rental prices starting to rise again

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

22.08

Tallinn's Estonian-language schools seeing more and more Russian-speaking kids

22.08

Ironman brings traffic changes to Tallinn this weekend Updated

08:57

Tallinn Airport hopes to expand cooperation with airBaltic

10:57

CEO of airBaltic: We need to look at the big picture instead of losses

08:01

Kantar Emor ratings: EKRE support falls to an eight-year low

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo