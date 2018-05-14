Gallery: Elina Nechayeva returns from Eurovision Song Contest

Elina Nechayeva, this year's Estonian entry in the Eurovision Song Contest, returned from Portugal early on Monday morning. Nechayeva placed eighth overall with her 245 points for "La Forza".

Estonia was awarded 12 points each by the juries of Macedonia, Moldova and Portugal, and ten points each by Georgia and Switzerland.

The Estonian jury awarded its 12 points to Austria, and ten points to Lithuania. Estonian voters awarded twelve points to Lithuania, ten to Finland, eight to Denmark, seven to Italy, six to Austria, five to the Czech Republic, four to Cyprus, three to Hungary, two to Norway and one to Moldova.