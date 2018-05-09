news

Estonia qualifies for Eurovision final ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
Estonia's Elina Nechayeva performing
Estonia's Elina Nechayeva performing "La Forza" at the first Eurovision Semifinals in Lisbon on Tuesday night. May 8, 2018. Source: Scanpix/Ruters
Culture

The 2018 Eurovision Song Contest kicked off in Lisbon with the first semifinal on Tuesday night. Opera singer Elina Nechayeva, representing Estonia this year with the song "La Forza," will advance to the finals, which will take place on Saturday, May 12.

Those to qualify for the finals thus far include:

Austria
Estonia
Cyprus
Lithuania
Israel
The Czech Republic
Bulgaria
Albania
Finland
Ireland

Watch Nechayeva's semifinal performance of "La Forza" here:

Editor: Aili Vahtla

eurovisionelina nechayeva


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
09:46

Police chief salary increases by €1,000

08.05

Simson to leave public transport regulation unchanged

08.05

Survey finds DDT, other harmful substances in Emajõgi River

08.05

Foreign Ministry won't rule out adding names to Magnitsky List

08.05

Denmark to join CCD COE in Tallinn

08.05

No-confidence vote against Tallinn mayor fails Updated

07.05

Estonian minehunter to participate in Baltic Fortress exercise in Lithuania

07.05

Stalnuhhin re-elected Finance Committee chair, Rõivas elected deputy

BUSINESS
08.05

April consumer price index up 2.9 percent on year

07.05

Shale oil producer VKG first quarter revenue up 11 percent

07.05

KredEx starts accepting home grant applications

07.05

More tourists in March 2018 compared with last year

05.05

Graanul Invest, Sweetwater to set up wood fractionation plant in Estonia

04.05

Square-meter price of apartments in Tallinn up 7.5 percent

03.05

Commission: Estonia's GDP growth to slow to 3.7 percent this year

02.05

Toyota to stop selling diesel cars in Baltic states starting May

Opinion
02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

19.04

Digest: No point budgeting a surplus as inflation eating away at reserves

16.04

Stepping out of her father's shadow greatest challenge facing Kaja Kallas

16.04

Opinion digest: Kaja Kallas' speech to Reform Party delegates

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Res Publica Founder Tõnis Kons

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

Tõnis Kons, one of the founder members of Res Publica, formerly a conservative political party in Estonia which went on to form one half of current coalition incumbents IRL, has expressed skepticism about the emergence of Estonia 200 (Eesti 200) a new conservative player on the Estonian political scene and as such arguably an heir to Res Publica.

Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
17:46

McDonald's begins delivering in Tallinn

17:07

President Kaljulaid: Being an Estonian in Europe today a proud feeling

16:20

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

15:44

Reform submits bill allowing dual citizenship in Estonia

14:42

Gallery: May 9 Victory Day commemorated in parts of Estonia

13:39

Lithuanian man gets suspended sentence for cigarette smuggling

12:48

Stenbock House courtyard open to visitors Wednesday afternoon

11:51

66 new cases of HIV diagnosed in Estonia this year

10:55

Estonia sees positive net migration for third year in a row

09:46

Police chief salary increases by €1,000

08:53

Estonia qualifies for Eurovision final

08.05

Simson to leave public transport regulation unchanged

08.05

Survey finds DDT, other harmful substances in Emajõgi River

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

08.05

Port of Tallinn to list shares on stock exchange

08.05

Over one million foreign tourists visit Estonia in first quarter of 2018

08.05

Foreign Ministry won't rule out adding names to Magnitsky List

08.05

Denmark to join CCD COE in Tallinn

08.05

Macron, Merkel in the White House: Back to basics

08.05

Canadian-Estonian conductor, composer Roman Toi dies at 101

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: