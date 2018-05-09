Estonia qualifies for Eurovision final ({{commentsTotal}})
The 2018 Eurovision Song Contest kicked off in Lisbon with the first semifinal on Tuesday night. Opera singer Elina Nechayeva, representing Estonia this year with the song "La Forza," will advance to the finals, which will take place on Saturday, May 12.
Those to qualify for the finals thus far include:
Austria
Estonia
Cyprus
Lithuania
Israel
The Czech Republic
Bulgaria
Albania
Finland
Ireland
Watch Nechayeva's semifinal performance of "La Forza" here:
Editor: Aili Vahtla