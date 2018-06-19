New Estonian Eurovision competition producer to ring the changes

news

Tomi Rahula speaking on a recent edition of 'Terevision'
Tomi Rahula speaking on a recent edition of 'Terevision' Source: ETV
Eesti Laul, the annual competition to find Estonia's Eurovision entry, has a new head producer as of this week.

Tomi Rahula, a well known musician, songwriter and producer, has taken on the role and has already made known his views on how to develop the show in future.

"The most important thing is that the best Estonian musicians get to the final. Quality, not quantity, is what's important," said Rahula, speaking on ETV talk show 'Terevision', pointing out that he has been involved in one capacity or another with Estonia's Eurovision campaigns for upwards of 20 years.

"I believe I know what constitutes the very best in modern music," said Rahula, adding that the most fruitful situation is when an artist believes in what they're doing and that this comes from the heart.

At the same time, it is vital that things remain fresh and up to date, in Rahula's view. "There is a lot of good potential out there, but a lot of it is only half-completed,'' he explained.

''It's proven difficult to bring out that potential so far, and much of it has been locked away,'' he went on.

''I will put my team in place with a view to getting on with things in Autumn,'' said Rahula. ''Howver not all the changes can be introduced in one go... This is a very good TV show already; the goal is simply to make it even better," he cotninued.

Tomi Rahula's involvement in Eesti Laul and the Eurovision goes back to 1998 when he wrote the song 'Mere Lapsed' ('Children of the Sea') which became the Estonian entry for the finals held in the UK, sung by Koit Toome. He also wrote a song for the artist Ariadne called 'Feel Me Now', for 2017's Eesti Laul.

As a performer, he was a part of 'Slobodan River', a band which competed in Eesti Laul in 2004. He was also keyboard player in noted band 'Tanel Padar and the Sun' for several years. He was chosen as Eesti Laul producer ahead of two other candidates, Danel Pandre and Jarmo Seljamaa.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: ERR Uudised

