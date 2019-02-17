news

Estonia chooses Victor Crone with 'Storm' for Eurovision Song Contest ({{commentsTotal}})

Victor Crone hearing that he is the winner of 2019's Eesti Laul.
Victor Crone hearing that he is the winner of 2019's Eesti Laul. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
On Saturday evening, Estonian voters in 2019's instalment of Eesti Laul, a competition held to pick an artist to send to this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, chose Swedish singer Victor Crone to represent the country with his song 'Storm', co-written by Estonian artist Stig Rästa.

The winner was picked on Saturday in a two-tier competition that saw three competing acts chosen for a superfinal the same evening. Previously, 12 entries were selected in the Eesti Laul semifinals on 31 January and 2 February.

The other two artists in the superfinal were Estonian artists Stefan and Uku Suviste. Mr Suviste attempted to give the proceedings a nationalist spin, calling on the TV audience to vote for an Estonian to represent Estonia, hinting both at winner Victor Crone's Swedish nationality as well as Stefan's Armenian roots.

The audience decided not to let the artists' origins interfere, instead picking Mr Crone in the run-off, while Stefan came in third.

The Estonian entry will compete in the first semi-final in Tel Aviv on 14 May. The grand final of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest will take place on 18 May.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

