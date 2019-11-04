Eesti Laul deadline this Wednesday

The deadline for entries to the Eesti Laul 2020 song competition is this Wednesday at noon.

While demos were previously accepted for consideration, this season, Eesti Laul is taking a new approach and will require participants to submit already complete songs for competition.

One participant, collective or songwriter may submit up to five songs for competition.

Eesti Laul executive producer Tomi Rahula is also encouraging musicians to resubmit songs that were previously rejected and have not been published in the meantime. To qualify for competition, original music and lyrics may not be or have been published prior to Dec. 1, 2019.

In the final run-up to the Nov. 6 deadline, entries are subject to fees of €50 for Estonian-language songs and €150 for songs in other languages.

For the first time last season, a total of 24 songs were selected for competition in Eesti Laul, 12 of which reached the final round. In 2020, 24 songs will be selected by jury vote to compete in Eesti Laul's two semifinals, providing as many musicians as possible with the opportunity to perform their song in front of a live audience.

