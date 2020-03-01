ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery and Video: Uku Suviste Estonia's 2020 Eurovision entry

News
ERR, ERR News
Eesti Laul 2020 final at the Saku Suurhall.
Photo: Eesti Laul 2020 final at the Saku Suurhall. Author: Aurelia Minev/ERR
Uku Suviste won Eesti Laul – the competition to pick Estonia's representative at the Eurovision Song Contest – Saturday night, with his song "What Love Is", ERR's Menu portal reports.

Suviste, a well-known artist in Estonia who had competed in Eesti Laul several times in the past but not taken the crown, until Saturday, saw off 11 other entries at the event at Saku Suurhall in Tallinn, with Jaagup Tuisk singing "Beautiful Lie", and Anett x Fredi with the song "Write About Me", finishing second and third respectively.

The evening's proceedings were hosted by singer Karl-Erik Taukar and comedian Tõnis Niinemets.

The moment Suviste found out he was going to Rotterdam for the semi-finals, and a chance of qualifying for the main event, is below. 

 

The song itself is here.

Close to 180 entries were sent to Eesti Laul for this year, whittled down to a final 12, following the semi-finals earlier in the month. Estonia has won the main Eurovision Song Contest once, in 2001.

A singer-songwriter, musician and producer, Suviste, 37, from Võru, also reached the semi-finals of the Russian-version of talent show "The Voice", late on in 2018. Bulgarian-Russian superstar singer and producer Philipp Kirkorov recently said that Suviste also has the potential to be a major star in that country.

Suviste gave a press conference after the event, see gallery below:

Estonia and Suviste take part in the second semi-final at the Rotterdam Ahoy convention center on May 14, with 17 other countries, including Latvia, Finland and the Czech Republic.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

uku suvisteeesti laulsaku suurhalleurovision song contest
