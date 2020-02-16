ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Eesti Laul finalists chosen ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Second semi-final of the Eesti Laul song contest.
Second semi-final of the Eesti Laul song contest. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The second semi-final of the Eesti Laul song competition took place in Tartu on Saturday evening to determine the remaining six finalists for the February 29 final where it will be decided who will be representing Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest this year.

The six finalists:

Jaagup Tuisk
Inger
Uku Suviste
Traffic
Shira
Uudo Sepp

The judges were most partial to performances by Inger, Jaagup Tuisk, Uudo Sepp and Traffic.

All participants of the second semi-final:

1. Viinerid "Kapa Kohi-LA"
2. Janet "Hingelind"
3. Uku Suviste "What Love Is"
4. Inger "Only Dream"
5. Merilin Mälk "Miljon sammu"
6. German & Violina "Heart Winder"
7. Jaagup Tuisk "Beautiful Lie"
8. Ziggy Wild "Lean On Me"
9. Uudo Sepp "I'm Sorry. I Messed Up"
10. Traffic "Üks kord veel"
11. Shira "Out In Space"
12. Mariliis Jõgeva "Unistustes"

Finalists from the first semi-final are Egert Milder, Rasmus Rändvee, Anett x Fredi, Synne fea. Väliharf, Stefan and Laura.

The final will be held at the Saku Suurhall on February 29.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

eesti lauleurovisioneesti laul 2020
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:35

Reinsalu hopes to sign double taxation agreement with Jordan

16:20

Janar Holm: What happened to a comprehensible state budget?

15:10

Eesti Laul finalists chosen

14:36

Tänak finishes Rally Sweden in second place

14:03

Mihkelson proposes replacing Riigikogu speaker

12:59

Toomas Sildam: We do not want political courts and judges

11:40

Culture minister wants tax exemption for donations to cultural endowment

10:49

Warm winter helps Enefit Green set new renewable energy production record

10:15

Sunday storm won't blow over until Tuesday

09:42

US to put up to $1 billion towards Three Seas Investment Fund

15.02

Estonia issues joint statement expressing 'alarm' at displacement in Syria

15.02

Tänak finishes in second place on day three of Rally Sweden

15.02

Envelope factory shuts in Rapla County laying off 48 workers

15.02

Two people died in a farmhouse fire in Pärnu County

15.02

Reform Party board meeting discusses education, tax and climate policy

15.02

Union says 100 more people to be laid off at Narva power plants

15.02

Kõlvart: City can't remove homeless with bad hygiene from public transport Updated

15.02

More than 800 GWh of natural gas moved via Balticconnector in January

15.02

Mihhail Kõlvart: Immigration cannot be solved through anger

15.02

Discussions to build opera hall inside Tallinn's Linnahall still ongoing

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: