Eesti Laul finalists chosen

The second semi-final of the Eesti Laul song competition took place in Tartu on Saturday evening to determine the remaining six finalists for the February 29 final where it will be decided who will be representing Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest this year.

The six finalists:

Jaagup Tuisk

Inger

Uku Suviste

Traffic

Shira

Uudo Sepp

The judges were most partial to performances by Inger, Jaagup Tuisk, Uudo Sepp and Traffic.

All participants of the second semi-final:

1. Viinerid "Kapa Kohi-LA"

2. Janet "Hingelind"

3. Uku Suviste "What Love Is"

4. Inger "Only Dream"

5. Merilin Mälk "Miljon sammu"

6. German & Violina "Heart Winder"

7. Jaagup Tuisk "Beautiful Lie"

8. Ziggy Wild "Lean On Me"

9. Uudo Sepp "I'm Sorry. I Messed Up"

10. Traffic "Üks kord veel"

11. Shira "Out In Space"

12. Mariliis Jõgeva "Unistustes"

Finalists from the first semi-final are Egert Milder, Rasmus Rändvee, Anett x Fredi, Synne fea. Väliharf, Stefan and Laura.

The final will be held at the Saku Suurhall on February 29.

--

