Philipp Kirkorov on Uku Suviste: He would be a star in Russia

Filipp Kirkorov
Filipp Kirkorov Source: ERR
Bulgarian-Russian superstar singer and producer Philipp Kirkorov says Estonian singer Uku Suviste (37) who is competing in this year's Eesti Laul charmed him in the Russian talent show "The Voice", adding Suviste could be a major star in Russia. Kirkorov also gave personal diet tips for those wishing to aspire to his level of appearance, and related his love for his family.

"He is an extraordinary artist and singer. There is nobody like Uku. He is very professional. It is clear, he has had a lot of experience," Kirkorov told ETV's "Ringvaade" Thursday evening.

Kirkorov also praised Uku for his intelligence as well as more physical attributes.

"He is very musical, he has a great voice and he looks good," Kirkorov named all of Suviste's advantages.

Kirkorov was surprised that in such a large country like Russia, there are few young talents and named Serjoža Lazarev, Dima Bilan and Aleksandr Panajotovi. "If Uku had made his career here, I believe, he would've been a star because he everything to stand out from the grey mass," Kirkorov admitted.

Kirkorov himself is actively giving concerts having performed on stages for a couple of decades. To get in good shape, he said lost 30 kilos in a year, and gave his thoughts on how to achieve that.

"The best diet is not to binge. It is most important that you need to get yourself together. I can say that the 16-18 hour fasting diet is right," Kirkorov said, adding he also avoids gluten, sugary drinks and alcohol. "It is easy for me, I have never drunk [alcohol]. A couple of times during my life to raise the spirits and then only tequila because I don't like these colorful drinks," he admitted.

The diet worked so well that many of his clothes became too big for him.

"Everything got so sloppy. Nice things but embarrassing how slack they were," he added.

"I invest in myself, I buy expensive things and I always say that I'm not too rich to buy cheap clothes. When loving, then love like a queen, when losing, then lose a million," Kikorov recommended.

The star admitted that he hasn't gotten tired of the entertainment business, since he is motivated by a love for the audience. Kirkorov himself shares this love with his two children, Martin and Alla-Victoria.

"If possible, I spend the vacation with them. We are together during school breaks, sometimes during summer road trips. We also travel together to beautiful cities when I'm touring," he said.

Martin likes to play football and Alla-Viktoria likes being creative, Kirkorov continued.

"I am proud that they are so well raised. Despite the life that they see with me," Kirkorov admitted.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

uku suvisteeesti laulfilipp kirkorov
