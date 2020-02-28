ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Eesti Laul finalists give press conference, hold final rehearsals

Eesti Laul finalists Synne and Väliharf giving a press conference Friday. February 28, 2020.
Throughout the day on Friday, all of the finalists in the 2020 edition of Eesti Laul are giving press conferences between their last rehearsals ahead of Saturday's Eesti Laul grand finale. The winner of Eesti Laul will go on to represent Estonia in the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam in May.

The final concert of Eesti Laul will take place at Saku Suurhall in Tallinn on Saturday, February 29. It can be watched live on ETV and online at ERR.ee Saturday beginning at 7:30 p.m.

This year's finalists are:

Egert Milder, "Georgia (On My Mind)"
Rasmus Rändvee, "Young"
Anett x Fredi, "Write About Me"
Synne Valtri feat. Väliharf, "Majakad"
Stefan, "By My Side"
Laura, "Break Me"
Jaagup Tuisk, "Beautiful Lie"
Inger, "Only Dream"
Uku Suviste, "What Love Is"
Traffic, "Üks kord veel"
Shira, "Out In Space"
Uudo Sepp, "I'm Sorry. I Messed Up"

Click here to watch the music videos of all of this year's Eesti Laul semifinalist entries.

Eurovision 2020 will take place in Rotterdam from Tuesday, May 12 through Saturday, May 16.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

eesti lauleurovision
