Gallery: Eesti Laul finalists give press conference, hold final rehearsals

Throughout the day on Friday, all of the finalists in the 2020 edition of Eesti Laul are giving press conferences between their last rehearsals ahead of Saturday's Eesti Laul grand finale. The winner of Eesti Laul will go on to represent Estonia in the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam in May.

The final concert of Eesti Laul will take place at Saku Suurhall in Tallinn on Saturday, February 29. It can be watched live on ETV and online at ERR.ee Saturday beginning at 7:30 p.m.

This year's finalists are:

Egert Milder, "Georgia (On My Mind)"

Rasmus Rändvee, "Young"

Anett x Fredi, "Write About Me"

Synne Valtri feat. Väliharf, "Majakad"

Stefan, "By My Side"

Laura, "Break Me"

Jaagup Tuisk, "Beautiful Lie"

Inger, "Only Dream"

Uku Suviste, "What Love Is"

Traffic, "Üks kord veel"

Shira, "Out In Space"

Uudo Sepp, "I'm Sorry. I Messed Up"

Eurovision 2020 will take place in Rotterdam from Tuesday, May 12 through Saturday, May 16.

