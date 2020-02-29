ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Eesti Laul final takes place Saturday night

The Eesti Laul grand final is on Saturday night.
Source: ERR
The Eesti Laul final, to decide which act represents Estonia in May's Eurovision Song contest – should they qualify – takes place Saturday night.

ETV is carrying the event live here, starting at 6.45 p.m. Estonian time.

This year's finalists, who made it through the semi-finals earlier in the month from an original entry list of nearly 180, and perform in both Estonian and English, are:

  • Egert Milder, "Georgia (On My Mind)".
  • Rasmus Rändvee, "Young".
  • Anett x Fredi, "Write About Me".
  • Synne Valtri feat. Väliharf, "Majakad".
  • Stefan, "By My Side".
  • Laura, "Break Me".
  • Jaagup Tuisk, "Beautiful Lie".
  • Inger, "Only Dream".
  • Uku Suviste, "What Love Is".
  • Traffic, "Üks kord veel".
  • Shira, "Out In Space".
  • Uudo Sepp, "I'm Sorry. I Messed Up".

The Eesti Laul site (in Estonian) provided by ERR's Menu portal is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

eesti lauletvestonia in the eurovision song contest
