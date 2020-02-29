Eesti Laul final takes place Saturday night

The Eesti Laul final, to decide which act represents Estonia in May's Eurovision Song contest – should they qualify – takes place Saturday night.

ETV is carrying the event live here, starting at 6.45 p.m. Estonian time.

This year's finalists, who made it through the semi-finals earlier in the month from an original entry list of nearly 180, and perform in both Estonian and English, are:

Egert Milder, "Georgia (On My Mind)".

Rasmus Rändvee, "Young".

Anett x Fredi, "Write About Me".

Synne Valtri feat. Väliharf, "Majakad".

Stefan, "By My Side".

Laura, "Break Me".

Jaagup Tuisk, "Beautiful Lie".

Inger, "Only Dream".

Uku Suviste, "What Love Is".

Traffic, "Üks kord veel".

Shira, "Out In Space".

Uudo Sepp, "I'm Sorry. I Messed Up".

The Eesti Laul site (in Estonian) provided by ERR's Menu portal is here.

